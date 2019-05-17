|
|
Roger J. Kuntz 1931—2019
Roger J. Kuntz, age 87 of Pearl City, IL formally of Freeport Illinois, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Freeport, IL on August 30, 1931 to the late George and Dorothy (Klontz) Kuntz. Roger married Carol Kuhlemeier on July 12, 1952 in Freeport, IL. Carol passed away on November 19, 2011.
He was a member of the Eagles Club. Roger had worked at Burgess Battery for 35 years, Freeport Memorial Hospital for 5 years and had mowed lawns for over 50 years. He and his wife loved to travel to Wisconsin Dells and to all the State Fairs. Roger also loved his dog, Ginger. He is survived by his four daughters, Connie (Gary) Ils of Orangeville, Cindy (Dennis) Foley of Freeport, Cathy (Nick) Hartwig of Freeport, and Carolyn (Dean) Hofmaster of Pearl City; his ten grandchildren, Bradley (Katrina) Ils, Melissa (Troy) Nyman, Jennifer (Christopher) Clark, Stacy (Ben) Goodman, Dennis Jr. (Heather) Foley, Kristy Foley, Cherri (John) Love, Calvin Jr. (Leah) Lower, Dean Jr. (Nicole) Hofmaster, and Thomas (Kara) Hofmaster; his 29 great grandchildren; and his sister, Jane (Gene) Schutten of CA. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild. The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Peace at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. In lieu of flowers of a memorial fund has been established for FHN Hospice. The family would like to give a special thank you to the hospice nurses Becky, Ann and the bath lady Yolanda for taking such great care of Roger. They would also like to thank a very special person, Julie Brinkmeyer for all of her help. Condolences may be shared with Roger's family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 17 to May 19, 2019