Roger Ketelhut 1925—2019
Waunakee, WI – Roger W. Ketelhut, age 94, of Waunakee, Wisconsin and Freeport, Illinois died on December 29, 2019 at the VA Hospital Hospice Center in Madison, WI. He was born on July 20, 1925 in Freeport, the son of Otto C. and Clara (Buck) Ketelhut. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Zellweger) Ketelhut, who died in 2003, his parents, sisters Pauline, Gertrude (Hugo) Heiserman of Shannon, IL, Helen (Vern) Baker of Freeport, Dorothy (Gustafson) Johnson of Rockford, IL, Ruth Mullen of Altha, FL, and brothers Harold (Ruth) Ketelhut and Carl (Elleen) Ketelhut both of Freeport, IL.
Roger served in the South Pacific theater in the Navy during WW II, and worked as a machinist for many years at several machine shops, retiring from California Pellet. He enjoyed playing cards, Triple Yahtzee, being with family and friends, and gardening. He was married to Margaret for 56 years. They lived in Freeport, except for a 7-year period when they lived in Fruitland Park, FL. He moved to Waunakee in September 2007, to be closer to daughters Pam and Pat.
He is survived by his son, David of El Paso, TX and daughters, Pamela (Thomas) Ray, Lodi, WI and Patricia (Michael) Leggett, Waunakee, WI and one granddaughter, Stacey (Carsten) Hartmann, DeForest, WI and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation and a time of gathering will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11am – 12:30pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1993 W. Church St., Freeport, IL 61032. A service will immediately follow.
The family is thankful for the wonderful care given by the Madison VA Clinic and Hospital Hospice Center. Also the medical staff at the SSM Dean Medical Clinics in Waunakee and Madison. Family members suggest any memorials be made to any of the following:
Payable to: Madison Veterans Administration Hospital, Community Relations
Memo on the check: Gift to CLC Hospice Unit in Memory of Roger Ketelhut
Volunteer Services at VA, Madison VA Hospital Community Relations 135,
2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, WI 53705
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1993 W. Church St., Freeport, IL 61032.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020