Roger R. Shade
Roger R. Shade 1934—2020
Roger R. Shade, 86, of Freeport, IL, died Saturday August 8, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. He was born September 5, 1934 in Freeport, IL, the son of Robert and Gladys (Yoder) Shade. Roger married Joyce Simler June 8, 1957; she died December 5, 2002. Roger worked at Kelly Springfield for 31 years, retiring October 1, 1996. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and food.
Roger is survived by his sons, Dennis and Douglas Shade; daughter, Deb Baptiste; his sister, Shirley Herbig; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren ; special cousin Margie Meinders; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his soul mate, Marlene Cornacchia and her son, John Cornacchia. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter, Rhonda. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic there will be private services and burial at Oakland Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Mr. Shade's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com.



Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
