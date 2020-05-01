|
Roger Vanderheyden 1933—2020
Roger Eugene Vanderheyden, of Yellville Arkansas, formerly of Stockton, passed away peacefully just short of his 87th birthday on April 19th, 2020 in Arkansas. Roger was born May 25th, 1933, the fifth of ten siblings born to Myrtle (Carpenter) and Lloyd Vanderheyden.
Roger was well known throughout the area as he spent most of his life in sales, furniture sales in particular, and it was said he could sell a refrigerator to an eskimo. He had been employed at the House of Lindburg in Freeport, Leamons in Lena, and eventually reopening the furniture store in Stockton as Vanderheyden Furniture, later selling it to brother Jack and relocating with his family to Idaho.
Roger was very involved in school activities while attending Stockton High School. As many of the Vanderheydens, he was a talented vocalist, earning many awards in chorus as well as being quarterback of the football team, a hot shot basketball player, voted class president several
times and voted the best dressed guy in high school.
Roger continued selling furniture after relocating to Idaho and later the Washington and Oregon area where he met and married Katharine Dahl in 1992 at Lake Tahoe. Eventually they returned to the mid-west, settling in the Mountain Home Area at Yellville Arkansas .
Roger was predeceased by his ex-wife Mirna-Mar (Van Brocklin) two sons, Romayne (Barney) and Vance and a daughter, Vanessa, brothers Malcolm, Duane, Kenneth, William and sister June Finn.
He is survived by wife Katharine, children Adanna, Greyling, Willow, and Tiffany, six grandchildren and 3 great-grand children, brothers Robert and Jack Vanderheyden and sisters Sharon Broshous and Linda Thayer.
A memorial gathering is planned at a later date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 1 to May 3, 2020