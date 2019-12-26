|
|
Ronald Buchenau 1951—2019
Ronald M. Buchenau, a big man in stature and heart, went home ot heaven to celebrate Christmas on December 24, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1951 in Freeport, IL to Melvin and Lavonia (Bicker) Buchenau of rural Lena, IL. He was a 1969 graduate of Lena-Winslow High School. HE served in the armed forces from 1970-1972, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. On November 4, 1973, he married Sally Schubert-Robinson at the Lena United Methodist Church in Lena, IL. Ron was employed by the State of Illinois in the Department of Agricultural in the meat inspection sector. Ron enjoyed serving others in multiple capacities. He was involved in a myriad of activities serving the Lena community. He was a faithful member of the Lena United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed giving rides to the elderly and helping out around the church. He was an active member of the American Legion, Lena Lions, and Masonic Lodge. HE served as a fireman for the Lena Fire Department for 25 years. Additionally, he served as a Board Trustee for the Village of Lena for 22 years. Most of all Ron enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ron is survived by Sally his wife of 46 years, sons Christopher Robinson (Kristine) of Lena, and James (Judy) Robinson of Pearl City; four grandchildren Laura (Jordan Kaiser) Robinson of Brodhead, WI, Joseph (Mackenzie Doubler) Robinson of Lena, Jenna and Jaden Robinson of Pearl City; one great-grandchild Mitchell Robinson of Freeport; brother Larry (Judy) Buchenau, sisters Patricia (Ron )Fuchs, and Marcia (Mark) Lobdell of Lena; many nieces and nephews; as well as his dog, Teddy. Ron is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at the Lena Leamon's Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Lena United Methodist Church followed by a graveside service at the Lena Burial Park.
A luncheon will immediately follow at the Lena United Methodist Church.
Pastor Keri Rainsburger will officiate the services
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019