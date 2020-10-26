Ronald E. Fuchs 1942—2020
Ronald "Ron" E. Fuchs, 78, of Lena, IL passed away from complications of Co-Vid with his wife Patricia by his side at FHN Memorial Hospital on Saturday October 24, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1942 to Albert and Mabel (Bower) Fuchs in Freeport, IL. Ron married Patricia "Pat" Buchenau on March 23, 1963 at the Nora Community Church. He was a lifelong farmer in the rural Lena area.
Ron was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Lena. He loved God, his family, and farming. He loved to play cards and dominos. He enjoyed watching the grandchildren's sporting events. Ron also loved going out to eat, especially to Beach's and Culvers.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat, son Craig Fuchs, and daughter Anita (Mike) Parkinson, all of Lena. Grandchildren; Andrew and Brandon Fuchs, both of Lena, Adam Smith Fuchs of Pearl City, Lauren (Mitchell) Ganzer of Platteville, WI, Lindsey (Kyler) Calow, and Lana Parkinson, all of Lena. A great-granddaughter Josefine Ann Ganzer of Plattelle, WI. Brother Richard Fuchs of Warren, a sister Marcia Fuchs of Orangeville, and a niece Michelle (Allen) Swift of Warren, along with a host of close family and friends whom he adored.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Melvin and LaVonia Buchenau, and a brother-in-law Ron Buchenau.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, which will also be live streamed at https://sites.google.com/site/stjohnslena/Home
A visitation will be from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena.
Rev. Rick Bader will officiate the services
Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and masks are required.
A memorial has been established in Ron's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
