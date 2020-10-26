1/1
Ronald E. Fuchs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Fuchs 1942—2020
Ronald "Ron" E. Fuchs, 78, of Lena, IL passed away from complications of Co-Vid with his wife Patricia by his side at FHN Memorial Hospital on Saturday October 24, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1942 to Albert and Mabel (Bower) Fuchs in Freeport, IL. Ron married Patricia "Pat" Buchenau on March 23, 1963 at the Nora Community Church. He was a lifelong farmer in the rural Lena area.
Ron was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Lena. He loved God, his family, and farming. He loved to play cards and dominos. He enjoyed watching the grandchildren's sporting events. Ron also loved going out to eat, especially to Beach's and Culvers.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat, son Craig Fuchs, and daughter Anita (Mike) Parkinson, all of Lena. Grandchildren; Andrew and Brandon Fuchs, both of Lena, Adam Smith Fuchs of Pearl City, Lauren (Mitchell) Ganzer of Platteville, WI, Lindsey (Kyler) Calow, and Lana Parkinson, all of Lena. A great-granddaughter Josefine Ann Ganzer of Plattelle, WI. Brother Richard Fuchs of Warren, a sister Marcia Fuchs of Orangeville, and a niece Michelle (Allen) Swift of Warren, along with a host of close family and friends whom he adored.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Melvin and LaVonia Buchenau, and a brother-in-law Ron Buchenau.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, which will also be live streamed at https://sites.google.com/site/stjohnslena/Home
A visitation will be from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena.
Rev. Rick Bader will officiate the services
Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and masks are required.
A memorial has been established in Ron's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved