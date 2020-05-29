Ronald E. Hexom 1932—2020
Ronald E. "Ron" Hexom, age 87 of Darlington, WI passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at MercyOne in Dubuque, IA. He was born July 21, 1932 in Darlington the son of Christopher and Bessie (Peterson) Hexom. Ron lived in Darlington where he graduated from Darlington High School. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lois Riddiough on April 7, 1979 in Monroe, WI.
Ron is survived by his children: Ron Hexom of Attica, IN, Cathy (Roy Schmidt) North of Fort Atkinson,WI, Patricia Hexom of Darlington and Janet (Tom) Weadge of Boscobel; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one nephew: David (Doreen) Hexom of Blanchardville and two great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter: Kris Schneider; a grandson: Andrew Yokers; and one great-grandson: Darius Blunt.
Ron was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. He also served in the United States Navy. Ron was a avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger, and car racing fan. You would never find Ron without one of his signature hats on. Ron also in his free time enjoyed his puzzle books. He cherished the time he spent with his family creating memories they will all remember forever. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Darlington with Rev. Nick J. McElrath officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington where military graveside rites will be accorded by Bates-O'Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. A private visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ron's name.
Although not required, it is the recommendation of the funeral home staff that masks are worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from May 29 to May 31, 2020.