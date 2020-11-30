Ronald E. Plock 1957—2020
Ronald E. Plock, 63, of German Valley, IL passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 in his home. He was born March 12, 1957 in Freeport, IL to Robert and Donna (Willemssen) Plock. On June 23, 1979 he married Denise Moring at First United Methodist Church in Forreston. Ronald was a Pharmacy Technician at Emmert's Drug Store and Shopko. He graduated from Forreston High School in 1975 and Illinois State University in 1981 with a degree in vocal music education. He was a lifelong member of the German Valley Methodist Church, where he directed the choir and a member of the German Valley Lions Club for 39 years. Ronald was a Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed camping, working in the yard on his tractor and most importantly spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving Ronald is his wife Denise of German Valley, IL; three children Katie (Ryan) Cerney of Kenosha, WI, Jordan (Rachel) Plock of Oregon, IL and Marissa (Miles) McShane of Freeport, IL; parents Robert and Donna Plock of German Valley, IL; brother Donald Plock of German Valley, IL; two sisters Debbie (Kevin) Daws of Lena, IL and RaeAnn (Randy) Miller of German Valley, IL; mother-in-law Ilene Moring of Forreston, IL; and four grandchildren Gavin, Gemma, Paisley and Ashton. He is preceded in death by his brother Rick and father-in-law Verlyn Moring. A walkthrough visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday December 3, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Social distancing and face masks will be required. A private family service will be held the following day. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Ronald's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com