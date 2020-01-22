Home

Ronald J. "Ron" Dietz

Ronald "Ron" J. Dietz 1939—2020
Ronald "Ron" J. Dietz, 80, of Freeport, died Sunday January 19, 2020 at Walnut Acres in Freeport. He was born September 18, 1939 in Chicago along with his twin brother Richard to Willard and Hazel (Schroeder) Dietz. Ron was a member of the Freeport Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls. His hobbies also included music and movies. Ron also enjoyed making friends and had a way of making an impact on the people around him. Ron is survived by his brother, Rich (Mary) of Freeport; sister, Nancy Drake of Elk Grove Village, IL; nieces and nephews Scott (Patti) Drake of Elk Grove, IL, Perry (Lori) Drake of Elk Grove, IL, Kurt (Katie) Dietz of Colorado Springs, CO. and Laura (Tony Bonino) London of Colorado Springs; also surviving are many great-nieces and great -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, cousin, Lorraine; brother-in-law, Lewis; and many aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday January 25, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Christina Singh officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Ron's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
