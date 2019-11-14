|
Ronald Lee Ludewig 1943—2019
Ronald Lee Ludewig, 76, of Skokie, IL passed away on October 23, 2019. He was born in Freeport, IL on October 14, 1943 to Alfred and Irma (Greenfield) Ludewig. He graduated from Forreston High School and Highland Community College with a degree in business. He enlisted in the army and served in Europe with NATO, stationed in France and Belgium. He then embarked on a career in banking working as a commercial loan officer for Bank of Ravenswood, Continental Bank and North Community Bank in Chicago, retiring in 2009. Ron was a gentle soul who loved music and was an avid sports fan of the Cubs, Bears and Bulls. He is preceded in death by both parents and his brother David. He is survived by his brother Harlan Ludewig (Margaret) and sister-in-law Patricia Ludewig (Dennis Myers), six nieces and nephews, David, Katherine (Joshua Berven), Elizabeth, and Daniel Ludewig, Jessica (Llion) Ludewig Dafydd and Graham (Jessica Radford) Ludewig, and one grand-nephew (Dylan Ludewig Dafydd). A memorial service will be held at the Forreston Grove Church in Forreston, IL on Sunday November 17, 2019 at 7 PM. Memorials may be made to the Children's Dyslexia Center of NWIL, Freeport, IL. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019