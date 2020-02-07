|
Ronald "Ron" Magee 1941—2020
Ronald "Ron" D. Magee, 78, of Stockton, IL passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020 with his family by his side at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on August 1, 1941 to Vernon and Neola (Gates) Magee in Freeport. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rita of , three daughters; Amy (Richard) Kennedy , Jodi (Scott) Townsend , and Jill Magee, eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, ten siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and a nephew. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Stockton. Father Michael Morrissey will officiate the services. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020