Rosalie A. Sanders 1932—2019
Rosalie Ann (Graning) Sanders was born in Bloomington, Illinois on July 13, 1932 and died in Sterling, Illinois on May 1, 2019. Rosalie was daughter of John Sr. and Edith Graning. Rosalie graduated from Bloomington High School in 1950 and then worked at the State Farm home office in Bloomington. She married Robert Sanders on September 19, 1953. After marriage they moved to Heyworth, DeKalb, and Keithsburg due to Robert's career, before they settled in Forreston. It was there they raised all their children, Randy, Deb and Kathi. Rosalie's primary jobs were homemaker and Mom. She also worked as a school cook in Baileyville while Bob was Principal for a couple of years. Rosalie enjoyed her hobbies of making cards, playing cards and games, quilting and baking. She also loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports. Rosalie was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Forreston. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents John Sr. and Edith Graning, Brother John Graning Jr. Survivors include her son Randy (Ramona) Sanders, daughters Debra (Rich) Delp, Kathi Rowton and Grandchildren Sara (Asa) Burbank and Ben Delp. Other survivors include brother, Lyle Graning, and sisters, Joyce Yoder and Karen Daugherty. The family requests memorials to go to FHN Hospice in Freeport, Rock River Home and Hospice in Sterling and Faith Lutheran Church in Forreston. Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday May 5, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston. There will also be a visitation Monday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Funeral Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday May 6, 2019 at the Chapel of Peace in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Freeport. Please sign Rosalie's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 2 to May 4, 2019