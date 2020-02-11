|
Rosalie Mae (Webber) Turner 1930—2020
Rosalie Mae (Webber)Turner, age 89 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. Rosalie was born in Dexter, Missouri May 5, 1930 to Raymond Louis Webber and Emma Mae (Boyer) Webber. Rosalie graduated from Dexter High School and Attended St Francis School of Nursing. On Jan. 5, 1950 Rosalie married William R. Turner in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Rosalie is survived by her husband of 70 yrs., Bill, Daughter, Nancy Newton, Son, William M (Deb) Turner, Daughters, Angela (Joe) Irving, Elizabeth (Kenny) Oppold, and Susan Ward. Thirteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Rosalie was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Emma Webber, grandson Scott Halbin and granddaughter Jennifer Huston. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at City Cemetery in Freeport at a later date. A full Obituary is available at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020