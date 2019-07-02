|
|
Rose Lee Dahlstrand 1928—2019
Rose Lee Dahlstrand, 90, Pecatonica, IL died at 9:45 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Prairie View Assisted Living in Winnebago, IL.
Born November 4, 1928 in Twin Grove, WI, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John S. and Montie E. (Dalton) Shelton. Graduated from Orangeville Community School. Married Jarl Dahlstrand in Freeport, IL on July 8, 1978. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Pecatonica, IL. She was employed by Micro Switch for 17 years.
Survivors include daughter Connie Marty, Pecatonica, IL; son Ronnie Meiers, Davis, IL; stepdaughter Ava (Robert) Yelton, Elmhurst, IL; grandchildren Michael (Ruth) Marty, Courtney Meiers, Timothy Yelton, Vanessa (Tony) Cameron, Lisa (Ron)Przybylski, Joseph Masterson, Eric and Aaron Higgenbotham; nine great grandchildren; brother Harley (Merla) Shelton; sisters Katherine Skall and Janice Goetz; brother Roland (Helen) Shelton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Susan Meiers, brother Charles Shelton, sister Ruth Willits, step sons Neil and Greg Dahlstrand, several half brothers and sisters and son-in-law Leonard Marty.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 in First Lutheran Church, 627 Taylor Street, Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Nord Swanstrom officiating. Burial will be in Durand Township Cemetery, Durand, IL. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until time of ceremony Friday.
McCorkle Funeral Home-Countryman Chapel, 529 Washington Street, Pecatonica, IL assisted the family.
A memorial has been established to First Lutheran Church, PO Box 540, Pecatonica, IL 61063
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 2 to July 4, 2019