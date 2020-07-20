Rosemary M. Harnish 1935—2020
Rosemary M. Harnish, 84, of Freeport, IL, passed away on July 18, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center.
She was born on December 14, 1935 in Freeport. She graduated from Aquin High School and later married Jack Harnish on July 5, 1954 at St. Joseph Church in Freeport.
Rosemary worked in the office of the Freeport Water Dept. many years before retiring in March 1999.
Survivors include her son Dan Harnish of Lena, IL; granddaughter Danielle Deyo (Jesse) of Madison, WI; grandson Benjamin Harnish (Ashley) of Lena, IL; and great-granddaughter Kinsley Deyo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jack.
To comply with Covid-19 guidelines, there will be no visitation and there will be a private family funeral.
A memorial has been established for Freeport Catholic Schools.