Roy Lohmeier 1929—2019
Davis - Roy W. Lohmeier, age 89 ½, of Davis, IL, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, WI, surrounded by loved ones, due to complications from a surgery. Roy was born on November 21, 1929 at home in Davis, IL, the son of Elmer and Leona (Meinert) Lohmeier. He was born, raised and a lifelong resident of Davis.
Roy farmed from a very young age until "retiring" at 70 years young, all on the same family farm. He enjoyed milking cows to polka music, 40 years of bowling, playing cards, late nights of doing puzzles and gardening. He was a founding member of Davis Town & Country. He worked all 69 years at the annual Pancake Day. His passion was the timber. From the timber, came days at the sawmill with family and friends, woodworking, mushroom hunting, planting trees, to just enjoying the wildlife.
He will be missed by his wife of 68 years, Maxine Sweet Lohmeier; a son, Russ (Linda); grandchildren, Polly (Kyle) Stache, Rodney (Gretchen) Lohmeier, Niki Lohmeier, Randy (Anna) Lohmeier; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Nathan, Rowan and Alaina Stache, Ariel, Shelby, Lavendar and Rebel Hitchcock; siblings
Neva Schubert, Bernice Schubert, and Wayne Lohmeier. He was preceded in death by a son, Ron Lohmeier, a granddaughter, Robin Lohmeier,his parents, and brothers, Alvin & Chester Lohmeier.
Funeral services held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna, Davis, IL, with Rev. Scott Naevestad officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul of Epleyanna Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the church. Memorials can be made to the . The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2019