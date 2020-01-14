|
Ruby Ann Koning 1933—2020
Ruby Ann Koning passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Ruby was born on June 6, 1933 to Ernest and Aretta L. (Gilbert) Green in Clinton, IA. In 1949, at the age of 16, Ruby married Charles G. Baker. Ruby and Charles lived in Sterling and Milledgeville, IL before divorcing in 1970. Soon after their divorce Ruby changed her name from Rubyanne to Ruby Ann, learned to drive, completed her GED, and followed her dream to become a nurse. In 1977 Ruby married the love of her life, Donald F. Lister. Together they farmed in rural Stockton until their retirement and moved to Pearl City. Ruby cared for Don until his death iii 1994. At the age of 62 Ruby renewed her nursing license and practiced home health care. Ruby was surprised to find love again at age 64 and married Wilber "Bill" Koning in 1996. Ruby and Bill enjoyed spending time with family and summers camping at the Lena KOA. When Bill passed away in 2004, Ruby moved to Peppermint Square Retirement Center in Lena, IL. Ruby spent the last two years of her life in Heritage Woods Independent Living Center where she delighted her role as an ambassador in welcoming new residents. She participated in Bible studies, played bingo, went for walks, lead exercise class, saw plays, shopped at her favorite thrift store (My Friend's Closet), and never passed up an opportunity to go out to eat. Ruby loved genealogy, gardening, cooking, and many creative hobbies including ceramics, quilting, and making doll clothes for her great-granddaughters. Ruby enjoyed talking to her grandchildren about growing up along the Mississippi River during the depression, and sharing what she remembered about her own family history. Ruby was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lena, IL. Ruby is survived by her children, Charles D (Gloria) Baker of rural Pearl City, Linda (Russ) Runge of rural Pearl City, Jerry Baker of rural Morrison, and Donald (Cindy) Baker of Barnes City, IA, four sisters Myrtle Keller of Warren, Ml, Delores Derbyof. LeClair, IA, Violet (Bob) Kanter of Tucson, AZ, and Mary (Charles) Hopper of Des Moines, IA, and one sister-in-law Velma Beeseaker of Lancaster, WI. Ruby had many nieces and nephews that she cherished. She and was very proud of, and often bragged about, her 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Sisters Patty Green, Bobbi Jo McDaniels, and Candy Wiggins, Brother Lyle Green, great-grandson Christopher Davis, and beloved son John Phillip Baker in 1982. Ruby's children would like to thank the staff and residents of Heritage Woods, the doctors and nurses at FHN, friends from Peppermint Square, Pastor Bader and members of St. John Lutheran Church, and the cosmetology students at HCC for their care and love for Ruby. Funeral service will be held Monday January 20, 2020 at 10 AM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 625 Country Ln Dr. in Lena, IL. A visitation will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 5-7 PM, also at St. John's Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery in Pearl City, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020