I worked many years with Russ in Dept. 17 he was our parts inspector. We became good friend's. I use to visit him on the farm, we would see each other at the Fair. He always had to have steak sandwich at the beef house. I helped out with Gemorifics jewelry stand at the fair, he would always come by for visits and talks. I am sending thoughts and prayers to the Family. Russ was a super nice person, I will miss him.

Jim Ditsworth

Friend