John and Deb, my sympathy to you and your family on the death of your father. May he rest in peace.
Gene F Noterman
September 2, 2020
John, So sorry to hear of the loss of your father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Dana & Coleen Rakowska
September 2, 2020
Dear Jill and familly, Please accept my most sincere condolences for your loss. Thinking of you and yours.
BONNY ARNDT
September 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to Russ's family and friends. Russ was such a good guy. Always joking and laughing. Absolutely loved that big smile he would get when he would do or say something mischievous! I always told him my day was not complete without our daily fist pump! Gonna miss ya buddy! Rest in Heaven Russ!
Gayle Loonsfoot
September 1, 2020
I worked many years with Russ in Dept. 17 he was our parts inspector. We became good friend's. I use to visit him on the farm, we would see each other at the Fair. He always had to have steak sandwich at the beef house. I helped out with Gemorifics jewelry stand at the fair, he would always come by for visits and talks. I am sending thoughts and prayers to the Family. Russ was a super nice person, I will miss him.
Jim Ditsworth
August 31, 2020
Dear Jill and Family, Sending thoughts and prayers for you at this difficult time.
Cassandra Cosmen
