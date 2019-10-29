Home

Betzer Funeral Home
118 S 2Nd St
Delavan, WI 53115
(262) 728-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delavan United Methodist Church
213 S. 2nd Street
Delavan, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Delavan United Methodist Church
213 S. 2nd Street
Delavan, WI
Russell D. Campbell


1950 - 2019
Russell D. Campbell Obituary
Russell D. Campbell 1950—2019
Russell Dale Campbell, 69, of Allen's Grove, WI, passed away comfortably at home on October 26th, 2019. Russ was born in Leon, IA to Wanda and Clarence Campbell on October 1, 1950. He married Cheryl on June 22, 2002 in Janesville, WI. He graduated from Orangeville High School, Orangeville, IL. He worked for many employers in his adult life, mostly driving truck and as a mechanic. Russ and his family were very proud of his 30 years soberiety through AA. He was involved in several car clubs. Spending time with his wife, children's families, his friends and being around classic cars all brought him great joy. Russ is preceded in death by two infant sons, Russell and Joseph, his Mother and Stepfather, Wanda and Lee Lewis, his Father Clarence, brother Curtis, infant sister Barbara, brother Kelvin, and brother Steve Lewis. Russ is survived by his wife Cheryl, brother Mike (Bev) Campbell, Kenneth (Brenda) Campbell, Melanie Johnson, Bonnie Campbell, Jeff (Sharon) Lewis, Deb (Ed) Heim, Cheryl (John) Yeager, Andy Lewis, Chris (Robin) Lewis, Clarence "Stevie" Campbell, Dan (Rhonda) Lewis, daughter Joy (Steve) Blum, son Jamie Campbell, son Shayne (Melissa) Campbell, daughter Misti (Sgt. Ryan) DeWeerd, son Sgt.(retired) Kelly (Jessica) Campbell, stepchildren Jennifer (Tim) Keithly, Julie (Mike) Driscoll, and Jacob Kieselburg, 17 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, one surviving aunt Charlene (late Sid) Eddy, countless nieces and nephews, and life long friend Al (Janie) Buisker. Pallbearers will be Jamie Campbell, Shayne Campbell, Kelly Campbell, Jacob Kieselburg, Mike Driscoll, Chris Lewis. The family of wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Leo (Beloit Memorial), Beloit Regional Hospice and Beloit Woundcare Clinic. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with Funeral Services immediately thereafter at Delavan United Methodist Church (213 S. 2nd Street, Delavan, WI) Pastor Maribel Celiz officiating. Arrangements are by Betzer Funeral Home.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
