Russell L. Nieman
Russell L. Nieman 1931—2020
Russell L. Nieman, 89, of Freeport, died Monday November 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 18, 1931 in Stephenson County, IL, the son of Simon and Florence (Gantz) Nieman. Russell married Lorraine Ackerman September 17, 1954 in German Valley, IL. Russell ran his family farm and was also a carpenter. He was a US Army Veteran serving from 1958-60. He attended German Valley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and attending his grandchildren's events. Family was very important to him. Russell is survived by his wife, Lorraine Nieman of Freeport, IL; son, Randy (Beth) Nieman of Freeport, IL; two daughters, LuAnn (Dennis) Ross of German Valley, IL and Lynette Dinderman (Jeff Niesman) of Freeport, IL; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and a grandson-in-law, Shaun Bradbury. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions a private family service will be held Friday November 27, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, IL with Rev. Donald Plock officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Russell's memory.



Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
