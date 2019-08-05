|
|
Russell Lee Keys 1949—2019
Russell Lee Keys, 70, of Freeport died July 30, 2019 in his home. He was born February 15, 1949 in Freeport the son of Willie Lee Keys and Georgia Louise Pearson. He was employed at FHN Memorial Hospital. Surviving are his brother Roosevelt J.J. (Janet Montgomery) Keys of Bloomington, IL; two sister Roosevelt (Art) Keys of Minnesota and Roberta Manning of Lexington, Ky; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers Richmond, Raymond, Roger, and Willie and his sister Rose Mary Gardner. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Everlena Thurmond officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Freeport City Cemetery. Please visit and sign Russel's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019