Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Keys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Lee Keys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Lee Keys Obituary
Russell Lee Keys 1949—2019
Russell Lee Keys, 70, of Freeport died July 30, 2019 in his home. He was born February 15, 1949 in Freeport the son of Willie Lee Keys and Georgia Louise Pearson. He was employed at FHN Memorial Hospital. Surviving are his brother Roosevelt J.J. (Janet Montgomery) Keys of Bloomington, IL; two sister Roosevelt (Art) Keys of Minnesota and Roberta Manning of Lexington, Ky; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers Richmond, Raymond, Roger, and Willie and his sister Rose Mary Gardner. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Everlena Thurmond officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Freeport City Cemetery. Please visit and sign Russel's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now