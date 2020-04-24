|
|
Rusty Dean Van Raalte 1955—2020
Rusty Dean Van Raalte of Scales Mound passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20th, at the age of 64. Rusty was born in Freeport to Orville and Ada Van Raalte who preceded him in death. Rusty graduated from United Township High School in 1973 and married his sweetie, Mindy in 1974. His only son, Corey was born in 1975. Rusty lived in Moline for many years where he was a machinist and carpenter and was involved in fishing and conservation organizations including writing the newsletter for the Quad Cities In-Fisherman Club. He was a resident of Scales Mound since 2006 and worked for FS Stephenson Service Company where he deeply enjoyed working with the community. He was passionate about target shooting, firearm safety, and was involved for over 10 years with the Scales Mound Gun Club. He is lovingly remembered by friends, family, and coworkers as an amazing grandfather, fun-loving and generous with his time, and always had a joke to tell. He is survived by his wife Melinda "Mindy", his son Corey (Connie), grandson, Isaac, his three sisters, Barb (Lee) Baumgartner of Rockford, Jeanette (Alan) Paddock of Mechesney Park, and Mary Chambers of Hayward, WI, and his four brothers, Wayne Van Raalte of Shannon, Stewart Van Raalte (Julie) of Scales Mound, Steven (Cindy) Van Raalte of Apple River, and Gerald (Rita) Van Raalte of Geneseo, as well as a great many nieces and nephews. His brother, Victor (Pat) also precedes him in death. In light of current events, the family has made the difficult decision to postpone services until August. In lieu of flowers, please hug your families and phone a friend to tell your favorite of Rusty's jokes. Please sign Rusty's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020