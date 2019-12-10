Home

Ruth A. Bunchman Obituary
Ruth A. Bunchman 1916—2019
Ruth A. Bunchman, 103, of Freeport, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Home. Ruth was born January 28, 1916 in Stark County, the daughter of Oliver and Melva (Catton) Willson. Ruth married Lester Bunchman M.D. February 15, 1941 in Peoria, IL. Dr. Bunchman died May 15, 1969. Ruth was a 1937 graduate of Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at her husband's medical office in Orangeville, before working as a New York Life Agent. Ruth enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and golfing. She belonged to Amity Society and Medical Auxiliary. Surviving are three daughters, Mary (Dwight) O'Keefe of Springfield, IL., Margaret (Vince) Klekamp of Freeport, and Paula (Robert) Schrader of Blairsville, GA.; grandchildren, Angela (Adam) Newman, Andrew (Tracey) Gustafson, Abbe (Jeff) Hayner, Amanda (Brennen) Roberts, Patrick (Carol) O'Keefe, Michael (Jasmine) O'Keefe, Daniel O'Keefe, Lesley (Tim Miller) Klekamp, Jennifer Bayer, Jesse (Stephanie) Schrader, Julie (Brett) Sparks, and James (Rachel) Schrader. Also surviving are 25 great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Martha Gustafson; one brother, one sister, son-in-law, Jim Gustafson; and three grandchildren. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Chaplain Sean M. Huguenin will officiate. Visitation 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at Burke Tubbs. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Ruth's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
