Ruth Angeline Hasken 1935—2020
Ruth Angeline Hasken (Korte) passed away Saturday, August 15 in her home surrounded by family—her husband of 62 years, Richard (Dick) Hasken, and their children.
Born Sunday, September 1, 1935 to Oscar and Viola (Bussan) Korte, she was a true child born on the Sabbath day always "bonny and blithe, and good and gay." One of nine siblings raised on a farm in Galena territories, she cherished memories of climbing trees, canning fruits and vegetables, and evenings singing on the porch with her parents and siblings.
Ruth married Dick on September 28, 1957 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Galena. Ruth kept their home full of music as she danced through the day to the music of the 50s on the kitchen radio. She and Dick were often the last couple standing on the dance floor at weddings.
Ruth's friends and family remember her smile, her laugh, and her relentless optimism. Whether she'd seen you ten years or ten days ago, she greeted you with a megawatt smile and a joyous laugh, as though you shared a secret joke.
Ruth was always curious about the world around her. She graduated from Galena High School and attended Highland Community College. She worked as a homemaker and insurance underwriter for Economy. In retirement, she and Dick began every day with a crossword puzzle and ended with the nightly news.
As a mother and grandmother, she taught generations to speak their mind, work for what is right, and when necessary, pen a strongly worded letter. Ruth's deep faith manifested in her volunteer work with Saint Mary's Church in Freeport, VOICES Book Nook, and in the countless social and political organizations which she supported. As a conservationist, she thought globally and acted locally by supporting the Farm Bureau, Sierra Club, and growing her kitchen garden. Asters from her garden decorated her bedside table when she passed.
She instilled her love of nature in her children, who grew to be conservationists, farmers, and outdoors people. As a family, they enjoyed many summers fishing, camping, and listening to Ruth's animated recitation of Robert W Service's "The Cremation of Sam McGee" by the campfire.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, sister Lois H. Miller, and son John Hasken. She will be forever remembered by her husband; seven siblings, Carolyn Conness, Rosalie Rader, Marian Levins, Elizabeth "Pete" Korte, Judy Winter, Jim Korte, and Chuck Korte; five children, Rick (Laurie) Hasken, Randy (Kathy) Hasken, Ronald (Jody) Hasken, Angela Flores, and Russel (Sarah) Hasken; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will hold a private mass at St. Mary's Church at a later date.
A memorial has been established in memory of Ruth for VOICES of Stephenson County. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com