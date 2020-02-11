Home

McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruth Brininger 1938—2002
TAMPICO - Ruth Brininger joined her husband Earl in heaven on February 9th, 2020. Earl was her best friend and the love of her life. He has patiently waited for her to join him and today they are both happy once again in each other's arms.
Ruth was born in Shullsburg, Wisconsin June 23rd 1938. She was first born to Gladys (Skaggs) & Carl Redington. Ruth married Earl Brininger on March 15 1959 in Hanover Illinois. Everyone in her family thought of Ruth as an Angel. She truly was. She enjoyed many things in life including traveling the lower 48 states with her husband on their Honda Gold Wing but nothing brought her greater pleasure than spending time with family. Her door was always open to everyone even those she did not know.
She is survived by two sons, Butch (Lori) In Galena and Terry in Sterling, four siblings, Jim, Jerry, Mary Kay (her lifetime best girl friend) and Ron, seven grandchildren, Jennifer (who was more like a daughter) Jessica, Sabrina, Tracy, Stephanie, Terissa and Koda, eight great grandchildren and one super great grandchild.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Earl, both parents, daughter Beppi King and son Stephen Brininger.
A visitation will be at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday February 13th, 2020.
A private burial will be at the family cemetery in Galena, IL.
A memorial has been established to the Tampico, IL Fire Department.
Arrangement by McDonald Funeral Home, Rock falls.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
