Ruth I. (Simmons) Fosler 1927—2019
Ruth I. (Simmons) Fosler, age 92 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport. She was born April 23, 1927; the daughter of Arnold and Alice (Janicke) Rhodes. Ruth married Dale W. Simmons in 1946; he passed in 1965. She later married William Folser on March 2, 1979; he passed on January 19, 2018. Ruth was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed reading her bible and listening to Christian music. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Dennis) Ceroni of Orangeville, IL, Gary Simmons of Freeport, John Simmons Sr., of Las Vegas, NV, and Todd (Becky) Simmons of Lena; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Susan Simmons; son, Scott Simmons; granddaughter, Tammy Ceroni; brothers, Russell Janicke and Thomas Rhodes; sister, Mary Ann Frank; and daughter-in-law, Christal Simmons. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9th in the Chapel of Peace at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019