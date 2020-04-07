|
|
Ruth Marie Heckman 1934—2020
Ruth Marie Heckman, 85, of Freeport, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center. Ruth was born August 18, 1934 in Durenda, Illinois, the daughter of George and Sadie (Dascher) Endress. She was an employee of Micro-Switch Honeywell for 25 years. Ruth was a member of the Freeport Moose Lodge. She enjoyed bowling and Bingo. Surviving are three daughters, Karen (Randy) Brattrud of Baileyville, Donna (Duane) Maher of Jefferson, WI., and Connie Wells of Freeport; two brothers, Ron (Pat) Dascher of Mt. Prospect and Laverne (Patty Findley) Dascher of Dunlap; sister, Lorraine Bair of Bagley, WI.; also surviving are 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Patsy Ann; three sisters, and one brother. Private family services will be held Friday April 10, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor Gavin Brandt will officiate. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Ruth's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020