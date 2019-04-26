The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
Ruth Alleman
More Obituaries for Ruth Alleman
Ruth Opal Alleman

Ruth Opal Alleman Obituary
Ruth Opal Alleman 1921—2019
Ruth Opal Alleman, age 97 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport. She was born May 4, 1921; the daughter of the late Oscar and Myrtle (Afflerbaugh) Burbaker. She was a graduate of Dakota High School. Ruth married Lyle Keech in 1942; he passed in 1969. She later married Rex Alleman in 1969. She had worked for Micro Switch, Structo, and Burgess Battery. Ruth and Rex also operated the Sunshine Inn Cafe. She was a member of the First Church of the Open Bible. She enjoyed gardening, watching Wheel of Fortune and General Hospital. She is survived by her sons, Edward (Glenda) Keech of Stockton, IL, Gary Keech of Cedarville, IL and Donald (Phyllis) Keech of Arlington, TX; daughters, Glory Keech of Freeport, JoAnn (Ralph) Boatwright of Atmore, AL, Marlene Ahrens of Freeport, and Donna Keech of Freeport; 19 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; many great great grandchildren, including her namesake and most recent great great granddaughter, Ivy Opal Holland; step-son, David Alleman; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son, Harry; sisters, Naomi, Phyllis, and Mildred; brother, Stanley; daughter-in-law, Becky; son-in-law, Ronald; and step-daughters, Sylvia and Linda. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Monday, April 29th at 10:00 am at the First Church of the Open Bible. Burial will take place at the Davis Cemetery in Davis, IL. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
