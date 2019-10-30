Home

Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI 53566
(608) 325-4306
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI 53566
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI 53566
Ruth Ruf


1933 - 2019
Ruth Ruf Obituary
Ruth Ruf 1933—2019
Ruth Esther Ruf, age 86, of Monroe, died peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 18, 1933 to Jacob and Elise (Ingold) Kopp at Rat Hollow near Argyle, Wisconsin. She attended schools in Argyle, New Glarus and Monticello school districts.
She married Donald F. Ruf on June 3, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Rock Grove, Illinois. Together they operated a dairy and hog operation at their Orangeville, Illinois farm. Ruth was an active member of St. Paul Church involved as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and the women's Bible group.
She was also a member of the Swiss American Gymnastics association, participating in national competition.
Ruth was a dedicated 4-H leader for many years and a member of Stephenson County Homemakers. She completed her GED and later went on to earn her LPN license at Highland Community College and worked as an addiction rehab counselor and subsequently as a staff Nurse at Pleasant View Nursing Home.
Ruth had been a member of the musical groups: The Twilighters, Moo Grass Band and The Has Beens which gave her the opportunity to play blue-grass and country music at numerous venues through the years.
She is survived by her children: Carol (Paul) Knier of Oshkosh, WI, Susan (Donald) Lawver of Freeport, IL, Chris (Marla Esnard) Ruf of Sterling, IL, and Ellen (Larry) Faist of Cincinnati, OH; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a brother, Fritz Kopp of Monroe; a sister, Martha Scherer of Monroe; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Verena Graber, Hedy Wuethrich, Louis Kopp, and Rudy Kopp.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home with Pastor James Reiff officiating. Burial will take place in Frankenburger Cemetery in Rock Grove, IL.
Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
Special thanks to staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home for their compassionate and exemplary care and Pastor Dan Bohlman for his visits.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
