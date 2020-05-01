|
|
Ruzie Lee Klobes 1930—2020
Ruzie Lee Klobes, 90, of Freeport, IL, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion. She was born on February 25, 1930 in El Paso, TX to Walter and Dela May (Morris) Twilley. She married Malcolm D. Klobes on March 28, 1948. She was a member of Nora Community Chuch.
Survivors include her son Meryle (Cheryl) Klobes; grandchildren: Deanna (Dale) Tillis, Stephanie (Chris) Broege, Joseph (Kelly) Rochester, Ena Klobes, Tyson Klobes; and 7 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Duane L. Klobes (12-20-2018),
2 sisters: Allie Tomlinson of AZ and Imogene Kemp of TX, husband Malcolm, and parents Walter and Dela May Twilley.
A private graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be shared online at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 1 to May 3, 2020