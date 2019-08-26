|
|
Ryan Goeke 1986—2019
Monroe – Ryan Goeke, age 33, passed away on August 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Ryan was born on February 27, 1986 in Monroe.
Ryan worked for Colony Brands since 2012 as a website content coordinator. He loved his job and fellow co-workers where he had a 5 year period with out absence from work. His family is very appreciative to Colony Brands for allowing flexibility of his work schedule during treatment.
He was always up for new adventures with family and friends.
His interests included improving his home, photography, operating his drone and mastering the latest electronic gadgets. Above all else he enjoyed time with his family and friends. Special times were shared with Grandpa Cliff in the wood shop.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Lori Goeke and Dan Holland and Alan (Michelle) Leichter; two siblings, BJ (Anne Marie) Leichter and Chelsea (Steven) Sanders; maternal grandparents, Clifford (Carol) Goeke; paternal grandparents, Jacqueline Summers and Linda Leichter; 2 aunts and uncles, Jody (Brian) Schoeny, Randy (Dina) Dornink and Marcey (Ed) Janansky; a special friend, Brandy Kreul and her daughter, Rylee and several cousins and other relatives.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal aunt, Connie Dornink and his paternal grandfather, Henry Leichter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to his family in his memory.
Funeral services will be held at the St. Paul Church of Epleyanna, 8800 E. Eppleyanna Road in Davis on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also take place at the church on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and also on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will conclude at the St. Paul Church cemetery.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019