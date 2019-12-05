|
|
Sally A. Keene 1949—2019
Sally A. Keene, 70, of Freeport, IL passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1949 in Freeport to Robert and Mary (Donegan) Underwood. She attended Aquin High School and would later marry Robert Keene. She worked at Micro Switch and was a member of Fitness Lifestyles and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Freeport.
Survivors include her husband Packer Bob; and 2 sons: Scott Lewis and Dan Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 from 12 noon until 2 PM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019