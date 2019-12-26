Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Penticoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann Penticoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Ann Penticoff Obituary
Sally Ann Penticoff 1939—2019
Sally Ann Penticoff, 80, of Freeport, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Walnut Acres Nursing Home. Sally was born June 15, 1939 in Freeport, the daughter of Clifford W. "Sonny" and Margaret D. (Knodle) Stout. She was a graduate of Freeport High School. Sally worked as an inspector at Newell Companies for 32 years. She enjoyed making homemade Easter baskets, working in her garden, and playing Bingo. Survivng are her son, Mark Penticoff of Shannon; brother, Clifford W. "Buck" Stout; grandson, Aaron (Heather) Penticoff; and great-grandchildern, Anderw and Abigail Penticoff. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Milton. Sally's family would like to send out sincere thank you to all of the fine staff at Walnut Acres, for the great care they showed Sally. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday Decemebr 28, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ. Rev. Ted Michaelson will offiiciate. Visitaiton will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Bethany. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Sally's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -