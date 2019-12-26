|
|
Sally Ann Penticoff 1939—2019
Sally Ann Penticoff, 80, of Freeport, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Walnut Acres Nursing Home. Sally was born June 15, 1939 in Freeport, the daughter of Clifford W. "Sonny" and Margaret D. (Knodle) Stout. She was a graduate of Freeport High School. Sally worked as an inspector at Newell Companies for 32 years. She enjoyed making homemade Easter baskets, working in her garden, and playing Bingo. Survivng are her son, Mark Penticoff of Shannon; brother, Clifford W. "Buck" Stout; grandson, Aaron (Heather) Penticoff; and great-grandchildern, Anderw and Abigail Penticoff. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Milton. Sally's family would like to send out sincere thank you to all of the fine staff at Walnut Acres, for the great care they showed Sally. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday Decemebr 28, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ. Rev. Ted Michaelson will offiiciate. Visitaiton will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Bethany. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Sally's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019