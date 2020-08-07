Sandra Smith 1937—2020
STERLING-Sandra Inman Smith, 82, died, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home, after a short illness.
Sandra was born in Oakland, CA in 1937, to Kenneth and Lorainne (Becker) Inman.
She attended the University of California at Berkeley and graduated from Northwestern University. She married Voigt Smith on April 28, 1962 in Freeport. She was a surgical nurse for Dr. Sullivan and Dr. Lonnergan at Community General Hospital. She was an advisor to the American Field Service foreign student exchange program, administrator for the Beeler Scholarship and was named by the Circuit Court to the Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust Board on which she served as president. She was a member of Sigma Kappa and belonged to Chapter BH of PEO. She belonged to Grace Episcopal Church, Sterling and served several terms on its vestry.
Survivors include her husband, Voigt Smith of Sterling; one daughter, Samantha (Jim) Hegarty of Omaha, NE; one son, Voigt (Bonnie) Smith of Wausau, WI; one sister, Kay Acosta of Novato, CA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9-10 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. Service will be private at Grace Episcopal Church with Reverend Lori M. Lowe officiating and Reverend Peg Williams co-officiating. Graveside services will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Freeport.
A memorial has been established to Sterling-Rock Falls Community Trust and Grace Episcopal Church, Sterling. Memorials may also be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592, Sterling, IL and will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
