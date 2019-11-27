Home

Sandy K. Manns Obituary
Sandy K. Manns 1946—2019
Sandy K. Manns, 73, of Baraboo, WI formerly of Freeport, IL died Tuesday November 26, 2019 in her home. She was born March 29, 1946 the daughter of Louis and Winnifred (Thomas) Herbig. On June 26, 1965 she married William A. Manns Jr. in Freeport. She was a 1964 graduate of Freeport High School. While in high school she enjoyed volunteering as a candy striper in the hospital. Sandy was employed at Micro Switch in Freeport for 30 years as an assembler upon retiring in 2000. Her hobbies included knitting, needle point, keno, the Chicago Bears and most of all spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids.
Surviving is her husband Bill A. Manns, Jr. of Baraboo, WI; two daughters Michelle (Brian) Marsh of Freeport and Melissa (Tony) Mills of Gainsville, FL; son Mark (Trisha) Manns of Bakersfield, CA; brother Lester (Dorothy) Herbig of Cedarville, IL; and four grandchildren T.J. Mills, Alissa Mills, Taryn Manns and Madison Manns. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Art and sister Linda. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday November 30, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Blomberg officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please visit and view Sandy's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
