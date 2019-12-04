Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
Sara Schulz


1923 - 2019
Sara Schulz Obituary
Sara Schulz 1923—2019
Sara Mae Schulz, 96, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Swedish American Heart Hospital, Rockford, IL.
Funeral Service will be on 10:00 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, IL.
Internment is at the Lena Burial Park, Lena, IL
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
