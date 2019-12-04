|
Sara Schulz 1923—2019
Sara Mae Schulz, 96, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Swedish American Heart Hospital, Rockford, IL.
Funeral Service will be on 10:00 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, IL.
Internment is at the Lena Burial Park, Lena, IL
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019