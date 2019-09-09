|
Scott A. Jenkins 1957—2019
June 13, 1957 - September 7, 2019
Scott Anthony Jenkins, 62, was born to Larry and Neta (Hille) Jenkins in Freeport, IL. He passed away in the company of his loving family at Agrace Hospice Care Center in Madison, WI, following an extended hospitalization. As a Christian, his family anticipates the day they meet again in God's presence. Scott worked as a mechanic at Sport Motors in Freeport and was a member of the business' motorcycle racing team. After Sport Motors, Scott worked as a boat mechanic at Peter's FCE Marine. At this point, he met and married his wife, Brenda (Smith) on January 24, 1987 and later had two sons: Luke Lawrence and Michael Scott. He served in the City of Freeport Street Department, was a member of Freeport City Council, and briefly worked as Superintendent of Freeport City Cemetery before beginning a career with Saber Management L.L.C., where he managed twenty-two cemeteries and funeral homes. His successful career with Saber took Scott and his family to Paducah, KY but they eventually returned to Freeport in 2016 to purchase Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum, which Brenda continues to own and manage today. Scott was a family man and an extremely hard worker; he adored his wife and two boys. He raised his kids to love God, love others, and work hard. His oldest, Luke, is an Engineer for IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY. Michael is a career Fireman and Carpenter in Paducah, KY. Scott was delighted in and proud of his two sons, their wives, and his four grandchildren. As a husband, Scott's greatest joy was being married to Brenda, who is the spiritual glue of the family and the love of Scott's life. Family who live to cherish his memory include his wife, Brenda (Smith) Jenkins; his son, Luke (Molly) Jenkins, and their children, Landon and Cadence; his son Michael (Katie) Jenkins, and their children, Canaan and Charlee; his sister, Jodie (Ken) Bollman (Cadillac, MI), and their son, Chad (Gaby) Bollman (Salt Lake City, Utah); and his sister and her son, De Jenkins and Carson Lambing (Los Angeles, CA). Scott was preceded in death by his parents and by his grandparents, Harold and Jeanette Hille and Ed and Martha Jenkins; by his cousin, Michael Jenkins; and by his nephew, Eddie Bollman. A visitation will be at Burke-Tubbs Funeral home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:00-11:00am. The memorial service will be at Burke-Tubbs at 11:00am, and a funeral service to follow at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. Please visit and sign Scott's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019