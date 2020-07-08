Scott Richard Henry 1968—2020

Scott Richard Henry, born on May 9, 1968 in Ames, Iowa, died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of June 30, 2020 at his home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.



Scott grew up in Freeport, Illinois in a "Brady Bunch" style family with a total of 6 siblings. Scott's family was very active in the Freeport community while owning a grocery store that operated under the name of Freeport Super Valu. Scott took an active role in the family business early on and worked in family business for many years.

Scott or "Scooter", as he was known to his friends, was well liked and a standout for the FHS Varsity Baseball team his Junior and Senior years. Scott graduated from Freeport High School in 1986 and then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Business from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Scooter and his group of lifelong friends from Freeport made an annual trip to Chicago and other cities to attend Cub and Bear games. This trip became an event that Scooter looked forward to, enjoying the opportunity to catch up on old times and share in the love the game with his friends. Scott was also known to regularly attend his niece's soccer games as well as the sporting events of his friend's children. Scooter was also known to be a lifelong, devoted, enthusiastic fan of University of Iowa Athletic programs. Scooter loved watching Hawkeye football wins on Saturdays in the fall & basketball wins on Sunday during the winter. Scooter especially looked forward to watching Iowa football teams in their annual bowl games.

After graduating from SEMO, Scott worked and lived for few years in the greater Chicago area before settling in Colorado. Since moving to Colorado, Scott worked the past 15 years for Church Partner in Littleton, Colorado. His friends at Church Partner embraced him early on during his tenure and Scott often referred to them as his Church Partner family. Scott recently confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord & Savior and is now in God's loving arms. We are thankful to the Church Partner family for this.

Scott is survived by his mother Barbara Frey, siblings Joe Henry, Brian Frey, Jeff Frey, Lisa (Frey) Piper, Lisa (Henry) Matic and 8 nieces & nephews. Scott is preceded in death by his father William Frey and sister Kristine (Frey) Murray.

We will all miss Scott. His family is grateful to his group of lifelong friends from high school & college and to the Church Partner Family.

Due to Covid 19, a virtual ceremony will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned in his hometown of Freeport either fall 2020 or spring 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store