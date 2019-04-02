Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Seth Crippen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seth Abrey Crippen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Seth Abrey Crippen Obituary
Seth Abrey Crippen 1940—2019
Seth Abrey Crippen passed away March 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Seth was born June 7, 1940 in Falls River, MA. Seth was preceded in death by his parents Walter Rockwell Crippen, Jr., Jeanette Camp Crippen and his brother Stan Crippen. Seth is survived by his wife Melissa, step children Eric Norman, Katie Norman (Keegan Johnson), Luke Norman, twin sister Beth Street, sister Janey Morse, his favorite pal Zoe and little Minnie, and so much loving family. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorials should be made to Friends Forever Humane Society. Please sign Seth's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now