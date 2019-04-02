|
|
Seth Abrey Crippen 1940—2019
Seth Abrey Crippen passed away March 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Seth was born June 7, 1940 in Falls River, MA. Seth was preceded in death by his parents Walter Rockwell Crippen, Jr., Jeanette Camp Crippen and his brother Stan Crippen. Seth is survived by his wife Melissa, step children Eric Norman, Katie Norman (Keegan Johnson), Luke Norman, twin sister Beth Street, sister Janey Morse, his favorite pal Zoe and little Minnie, and so much loving family. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorials should be made to Friends Forever Humane Society. Please sign Seth's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019