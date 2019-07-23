|
|
Shannon G. Slater 1953—2019
Shannon G. Slater, age 66 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born February 26, 1953 in Chicago, IL; the daughter of Emmet and Violet (Griffith) Williams. She married David Slater in 1984 in Elizabeth Town, KY. Shannon practiced the Catholic faith. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, David Slater of Freeport; daughter, Trish (Justin) Slater-Merell of Port Charlotte, FL; son, Paul Slater of Canton, IL; grandchildren; Aurora, Alana, Arianna, Destiny, Chase and Marley Jane, brother, Emmet "Tim" (Vivian) Williams; sister, Sharron Burgess; niece, Madonna Keeney; and great niece and nephews, Michaela, Christopher, and Ian Keeney. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Walker Mortuary in Freeport at 1:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 23 to July 25, 2019