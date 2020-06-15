Sharon Broshous 1944—2020
Sharon A. (Vanderheyden) Broshous age 75, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at FHN Hospital in Freeport. She was born on October 11, 1944 in Freeport, IL to Lloyd and Myrtle (Carpenter) Vanderheyden. She married Danny B. Broshous on April 29, 1961 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Stockton, IL.
Sharon was a member and secretary for the Wesley United Methodist Church. Sharon worked for Citizen's State Bank for 40 years, retiring in 2017. A founding member of the Apple River Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was elected the outstanding younger junior for the D.A.R. She was a den mother for the Stockton Boy Scouts of America and a winner of the Stockton High School "Freshman Cup".
She is survived by her husband Danny of 59 years, Sons; Douglas A. (Cathy) Broshous and Deryl L. (Hillary) Broshous all of Stockton, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1 sister Linda (Steve) Thayer of Freeport and 2 brothers; Robert (Jane) Vanderheyden and Jack (Lorell) Vanderheyden both of Stockton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Dennis D. Broshous, one grandson Dennis D. Broshous, brothers; Malcom, Duane, Kenneth, William "Bill", and Roger, one sister June Finn.
Funeral services will be private.
Visitaiton will be from 4-7:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL, where social distancing will be practiced.
Burial will be at Moresville Cemetery in Stockton, IL.
Pastor Paul Fritz will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.