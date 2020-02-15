|
Sharon Kay Plum 1940—2020
Sharon Kay Plum, 79, of Freeport, IL, passed away on February 14, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on October 15, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Freeport to Frank and Florence (McFadden) Fisher. She attended Freeport High School. She married Rodney C. Plum on November 14, 1959 at the Methodist Church. They were married for 60 years. She worked at Micro Switch, Kautenburg, Home Daycare, and retired from Freeport School District as a bus driver. Sharon was a member of Cedarville Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband Rodney Plum; sons Rodney II, Joel (Molly), and Jody (Sally Funk); granddaughters Jennifer (Fabe Cashaw), Heather, Brooke (Keegan Bottoms), and Maggie; great-grandchildren Jaylen Cashaw and Lilly Flack; brother Terry Fisher; brother-in-law Dean Gerber; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Elizabeth Gerber.
Service will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11 AM, with visitation at 10 AM, at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, IL, with Pastor John McIntosh and Steve Hoefle officiating.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020