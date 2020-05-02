|
|
Sharon L. Ritter 1939—2020
Sharon L. Ritter, age 81 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. She was born March 19, 1939; the daughter of the late Glenn Kuntzelman and Viola (DeBoer) Hall. Her family was most important to her, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved her dog, Molly and cat, Smokey. She retired from MicroSwitch in Freeport. She is survived by her son, Lenny (Ellen Sorensen) Palmenderi of Freeport; daughters, Christina (Kirk) West of Freeport, Colleen (Eric) Polhill of Stockton, IL, and Tracy Ritter of Freeport; grandchildren, Michael Erdman, Toni (Sam) Barghout, Alyssa Polhill, Jordan Luedeking, and Jerrad Luedeking; 7 great grandchildren; and brother, Marv Kuntzelman of CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laura Ritter; and brother, Jerry Kuntzelman. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 2 to May 5, 2020