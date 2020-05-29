Sharon L Ritter 1939—2020
Sharon L Ritter passed away April 30, 2020. Cremation rites were accorded. Burial and a graveside memorial service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Freeport IL. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
Sharon L Ritter passed away April 30, 2020. Cremation rites were accorded. Burial and a graveside memorial service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Freeport IL. Friends and family are welcome to attend.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.