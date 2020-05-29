Or Copy this URL to Share

Sharon L Ritter 1939—2020

Sharon L Ritter passed away April 30, 2020. Cremation rites were accorded. Burial and a graveside memorial service will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Freeport IL. Friends and family are welcome to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store