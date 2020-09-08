Sharon Mitchell 1950—2020
Sharon Lea (Small) Mitchell age 70 of McConnell, Stephenson County, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 17, 1950 in Libertyville, Lake County, Illinois, the daughter of Earl Berton and Vera Letitia (Elliott) Small. She graduated from Libertyville High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor's degree in Business from Columbia College. Sharon married Gilbert Ernest Mitchell on February 28, 1970 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville, Illinois. She moved from Lake County, IL to Stephenson County, IL in September 1979. While she was staying home to raise her children, she was involved in PTO, 4-H, Home Extension, church women's groups, and Girl Scouts, and taught catechism at St. Joseph's Church in Lena, IL. Later she retired from the Human Resources department of the Monroe Clinic and Hospital in 2006 after 14 years employment. Sharon was always willing to help local charities or anyone else needing assistance.
Her memberships included St. Vincent de Paul Society, Audubon Societies, the Mock Orange Home Extension Group, genealogical societies, and tree farm associations. She was program coordinator for the Green County Genealogical Society, and has been an active member of St. Victor's Church (St. Clare of Assisi Parish) in Monroe, WI.
Her hobbies included genealogy, photography, scrapbooking, gardening, wildlife, and traveling with her husband and granddaughter.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Gilbert of McConnell, IL; daughter Julie (David) Prindle of Orangeville; granddaughter, Megan Davis of Orangeville, IL; sister, Susan (John) McCormick of Grayslake, IL; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father in 1996, her mother in 2004, son Michael John in 1971, and daughter Pamela Ann in 2004.
An immediate family only (due to the pandemic) memorial service will be held at St. Victor's Catholic Church in Monroe, WI with Monsignor Larry Bakke presiding. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, also in Monroe, WI. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated in Sharon's name to St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Green County Genealogical Society or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank St. Clare of Assisi Parish, the Monroe Clinic Hospice, and all other friends and family members for your loving support.