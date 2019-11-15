Home

Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Sheila J. Duong

Sheila J. Duong Obituary
Sheila J. Duong 1968—2019
Sheila J. Duong, 51, of Freeport passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 in her home. She was born April 9, 1968 in Devils Lake, North Dakota the daughter of Benjamin and Loretta (Dubois) Fredreckison. Sheila was a graduate of the University of North Dakota in Fargo. Surviving Sheila is her Husband Hoa Duong; three sons Jodeci, Isiah and Mercedes; daughter Nichole; her mother Loretta; and brother Brandon Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday November 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeport. A visitation will be held Sunday November 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please visit and sign Sheila's guestbook are www.burketubbs.com.

Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
