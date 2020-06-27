Shirley Ann Klages 1935—2020
RIDOTT – Shirley Ann Klages, 84, the only child of Glenn and Helen (Mapes) Ackerman and a longtime resident of Ridott, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. She left this world with courage, quiet strength and an unfailing kindness toward others.
Shirley Ann was born on October 29, 1935. As a youth, she attended the Wagner One-Room Schoolhouse and, in 1946, was featured in Life Magazine. In 1953, she graduated from Pecatonica High School as valedictorian.
She grew up and worked on a multi-generational family farm. Shirley Ann took great pride in continuing this tradition with her late husband, Louis of 33 years, and son David for the remainder of her life.
Beyond measure were her deep faith and love for Jesus, devotion to family, and an abiding passion for all animals. She was a kind and loving soul who touched the lives of many with her comforting smile, understanding words, and caring heart. Shirley Ann was a devoted wife and cherished mother. She enjoyed gardening and genealogy, nurturing her family, visiting with dear friends, and bonding deeply with many faithful dog companions during her lifetime.
Shirley Ann's loving Louis preceded her in death in 1992. Her survivors, grieving but thankful for her gracious presence and influence, include: David (Deb) Klages of Pecatonica IL, Karen (David) Hoops of Edina MN, and Kristine (Ken) Thompson of Mt. Horeb WI; grandchildren: Pam (Kevin) Greving, Robert and Christian Hoops, and Leah and Lucas Thompson; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Andrew, and Mady Wilson.
Due to COVID-19, a private service for the family will be held. Pastor Ted Michalsen of Bethany United Church of Christ will be officiating. Shirley Ann will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Bethany UCC, 2341 W Stephenson St, Freeport IL 61032, or Friends Forever, 966 W Rudy Rd, Freeport IL 61032.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.