|
|
Shirley Boyer 1935—2020
Shirley Ann Boyer, age 84, of Stockton, IL passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center in Freeport, IL. She was born June 27, 1935 in Lena, IL to the late Donald and Mildred (Simmer) Borsdorf. Shirley was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton where she was often found in the kitchen helping with luncheons. She was a 1953 graduate of Stockton High School. Shirley had farmed most of her life before moving to town. She took pride in taking care of her yard, especially her flowers and keeping the bird feeders full. It was not uncommon to drive by and see her on a 6ft ladder trimming her trees. Shirley enjoyed making pies which she had won several ribbons for. She also enjoyed Saturday mornings at Stella's Café with her friend Punky, high school sports, especially basketball and attending the NCAA Women's Final Four. She also took pride in her Christmas light display inside and outside the house. She loved her two cats, Whitney and Kelly and she enjoyed frequent visits from her grandkitty, Max and visiting her grandkitty Carmel Cat. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Boyer of River Forest, IL and Crystal Boyer of Mt. Carroll, IL; her sons, Dennis (Kris) Boyer of Stockton, IL and Andrew (Mary) Boyer of Freeport, IL; her four grandchildren, Tracy, Steven, Jared (Kirsten) and Travis (Alison); her three great grandchildren, Sloane, Blakely and Drake; her sisters, Kathleen (Gary) Magee of La Habra Heights, CA and Rita Lynn Keller of The Colony, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ronald and Bobby. Private family services will be held. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at a later date. Interment will take place at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020