Shirley Frazier 1932—2020
"Think of the life we had. I'm so glad we did."
SHIRLEY A. FRAZIER, 87, STOCKTON - Shirley Ann Frazier, age 87 of Stockton, IL, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, peacefully in her home. She was born June 13, 1932, in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Ed and Velma Popp. Shirley was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a dear friend to all who came to know her. Shirley was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School. She married Kenneth Frazier and moved to Stockton in 1951. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Stockton, the Stockton Woman's Club, the Stockton Ladies Golf League, and the Order of the Eastern Star. An engaged community member, she volunteered at many local events and served as an Election Judge for many years.
Shirley worked for the Stockton School District for 30 years. She also worked as a real estate agent for Bauer Real Estate and Insurance. She was an avid card player, golfer, and pie baker. She loved listening to live music and gliding around the dance floor with her husband, Kenny. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends while sipping on her evening dirty martini, sharing stories of the good times. In her lifetime, she embarked on nine adventures to Aspen, CO, including a harrowing whitewater rafting excursion. She treasured treks to the University of Illinois to see the fighting Illini, a spontaneous vacation to see live music in New Orleans, and a cross country road trip to see the World's Fair in New York City. In Shirley's words: "Think of the life we had. I'm so glad we did."
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Larry; her husband, Kenny; and her daughter, Cynthia (Frazier) Reschke of Columbus, OH. She is survived by her daughters Dianne Frazier of Stockton and Lori (Frazier) Rivera of Kenosha, WI; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Domain with wife, Jamie, Steven Domain Sr., Molly Rivera, and Jake Rivera; and great-grandchild, Steven Domain Jr.
A memorial service will be planned for late spring, and interment will take place at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton. A memorial fund has been established for FHN Hospice. Remembrances and condolences may be shared online at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020