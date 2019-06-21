|
Shirley H. Kreder 1953—2019
Shirley H. Kreder, 65, of Davis passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at her beloved family farm. She was born September 8, 1953 in Freeport the daughter of Alfred and Ella (Trampel) Kreder. On November 2, 1999 she married Terrence Dodds in Freeport. Shirley was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse at FHN. She attended Dakota grade schools followed by graduating from Rockford East High School in 1971 and Highland Community College in 2002 where she earned her degree in Nursing. Surviving are her husband Terrence; daughter Rachel Dodds; brother Mr. and Mrs. Virgil (Dorothy) Kreder; one grandchild Summer Tallacksen; three nieces Dr. and Mrs. Shane and Suzanne Grivna, Lt. Col. Retired and Mrs. Craig and Cathryn Harvey and Mr. and Mrs. Spencer and Christine (Goddaughter) Styles; and four great-nephews and nieces Chase Grivna, Sophia Grivna, Ella Harvey and Alexander Harvey. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday June 28, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. A private family burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please sign Shirley's at www.burketubbs.com
God's Garden/ Shirley's favorite poem
God looked around his wondrous garden and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the Earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering. He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never get well on Earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb; so he closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called home. Shirley loved her garden and would appreciate a tree or garden in her memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 21 to June 23, 2019